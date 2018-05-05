Nigerians will vote Corrupt, wicked Leaders again – Rev Uma Ukpai — Nigeria Today

Nigerians will vote Corrupt, wicked Leaders again – Rev Uma Ukpai
Rev Dr Uma Ukpai is a renowned Evangelist and one of the foremost gospel preachers in Nigeria
and Diaspora. In this interview with journalists in Uyo, he said that Christians in Nigeria
should fast for 200 nights in order to stop the carnage by alleged herdsmen on Nigerians.
He also called for the amendment of the Nigerian Constitution to incorporate younger people to
seek elective positions. EMEKA SAMUEL was there for Nigerian Pilot.
What is your reaction to president Trump’s
directive to our President- Muhammadu
Buhari to stop the killings of Christians in
Nigeria?
Christians in Nigeria are regarded as a
minority and they are almost snubbed.
We beg to be part of Nigeria. We have not
redeemed our place of honor and respect.
Most believers are even shy to say that they
are Christians. I believe that what Trump
said to our President will be well digested
to not just by our President but by our
leaders. No one has the right to kill a life
that he cannot replace. The way they kill
Christians in Nigeria shows that cows are
more valuable than human beings. From
my own point of view, a cow is a cow;
50 million cows remain 50 million cows
and cannot be compared with a human
being therefore, no one should lose his life
because of an ordinary cow. It is painful that
in Nigeria, cows are preferred over human
beings. My worry is that nobody is shocked
over what is happening. We have lost our
capacity for shock and surprise, so if a man
loses this capacity, he is among the dead; in
order words, we are among the living dead
of the world.
Recently, President Buhari while in UK
said that the herdsmen threatening the
country are not Nigerians but from Libya
trained by Gaddaffi, sir, what is your take
on that?
Gardaffi? (Laughs) you can tell a blind man
that there is no oil in a soup and he will
believe but you cannot tell him that there
is no salt in a soup because he will taste it
and know. Do you get my argument? We
are not children! They should not fool us
by saying that the herdsmen were trained
by Gardaffi. Gardaffi who died about ten
years ago? When he was alive he could
not even do that. So how could he have
done this after they must have killed and
buried him many years ago? Let them tell
us another thing. The problem with us in
Nigeria is that we are the greatest inventors
of excuse. You cannot beat us when it comes
to giving an excuse. So when this man
started giving excuses, of course you know
that he is a Nigerian. The sad news is that a
man of excuses is a man of failure because
you cannot confront what is confronting
you. So somebody should stop deceiving
us and answer our questions: who are the
herdsmen? Who gave them the money they
use in buying such guns they move with,
who are the financiers? How come they kill
without being questioned or queried? How
come they are killing people and nobody
has ever taken them to court, no conviction.
As a respected man of God, what is the
solution to this problem both spiritually
and physically?
Well, Christians should give up their
dinner for 200 nights and ask God to fight
for them. If all the believers in Nigeria can
give up their dinner for 200 nights and cry
unto God, He will come down and fight
for us. God has not come down to fight
because we have not invited Him and I
am showing you the shortest way to that
invitation. Let every believer in Nigeria give up his dinner for 200 nights and ask
God to turn our lamentation into laughter,
our disappointment into supernatural
appointment and our disgrace into grace. I
want to assure you that God will come down
and answer us.
Will you say that Christians have not done
enough to stop the massacre?
Yes we have not done enough. Until the
killings stop, we have not done enough.
Some Catholic Bishops in Nigeria have called
for the resignation of Mr. President; what is
your take on that?
Well, I wouldn’t say, I will not join issues but
all I want to urge Christians is to call on God
to fight for us.
So what is it amongst us that our prayers
cannot be answered?
No! No! No, I don’t think that our prayers
are not being answered. Write down what
I am going to tell you. We are still here as a
country because of the result of our prayers;
that is what people does not seem to know.
People take our prayer efforts for granted.
Had it being that we were not praying there
wouldn’t have been anything like Nigeria.
We are still here because of prayers of all
Christians.
In view of what is going on in the country,
some people have called for separation in the
country, is that call appropriate now?
In order to succeed in life, you must not quit
or surrender. You must learn how to confront
what confronts you. Breaking up of the
country is not the answer. Europe for reasons
we may know yet are coming together.
We will be better together because a good
numerical strength is good. We will achieve
more if we work together as a nation. Our
problem is that we don’t love one another, we
are self centered. We are people who want to
be successful but not ready to pay the price of
success. Those who want to serve or lead us
must pay the price of leadership. They must
take care of us. They must give account of
what they are doing.
Sir, what will you say about the National
Assembly members, Some people are
commending them, in your opinion are they
doing what they are supposed to do or are
they dragging us backward?
My view is that the National Assembly
members are fighting for themselves. They
don’t know what the questions are; therefore,
they cannot answer our questions. When
you ask a man the longest river in the whole
world and the man answers that it is Aba
River then you will know that he did not
even understand the question and don’t even
expect him to answer the question in the next
ten years.
Speaking prophetically by 2019 General
election will you say that Buhari who has
declared his intention to run for 2nd tenure
will succeed?
I will not announce to anybody.
So how do you see 2019 elections?
There is still going to be Nigeria. We are still
going to elect the most corrupt and wicked
leaders. It is funny when corrupt people are
expected to produce perfect leaders. In a
country where you demand money before
you vote, you cannot help but have corrupt
leaders who gave you money to vote them.
So long as we are corrupt and collect money
to vote who, we should not have voted, we
will continue to produce corrupt leaders.
Unless we will go to Ghana to look for
leaders to lead, we pray God to help us.
On that note sir, what is the way forward,
your advice to the people?
You will not like my advice because my
advice will be that every man who is 25
years old and above should not seek to
lead us. They should all resign and retire
from active politics. They have eaten the
poisoned apple and they are no longer fit
to rule. It is frightening that God said that
when he wants to judge a nation, he gives
them babies to rule over them. Babies are
those who don’t know the evils of the
world. That means we are under a curse
as a nation. Leaders who don’t know
what it means to bring unity and build the
economy should retire hoping that God will
give us men who know what the questions
are. Younger ones should be allowed to rule
us. The young ones are teachable, they have
not been corrupted, and I mean they are
willing to learn.
Are you saying that the constitution should
be suspended?
Not the constitution to be suspended, but to
be amended. The important thing is to run
a school for the young ones. A school that
teaches them how to care for one another,
hear me, no pastor can carry healing
anointing who has no tears for the sick, a
pastor who cannot cry for the sick cannot be
used by God to heal the sick. When leaders
do not have feelings for the poor, they are
disqualified from being our leader.
Sir how do you see fight against corruption
in the country?
Is there any fight against corruption? How
many people have been charged to court?
How many people have been convicted
in three years? May be you know more
than I do, just give me the names of those
that were convicted and charged to court.
Can we stop fooling ourselves? This is
commotion without motion. If there is
no conviction that means there is no fight
against corruption.
You talked about choosing of leaders, we
want to know how you get the revelation
to pronounce someone a leader or governor
and recently you and other Christian
leaders in Akwa Ibom endorsed Gov. Udom
Emmanuel for second term, was it out of
revelation or conviction?
Number one thing you should know is
that we may be equal in fellowship but
not equal in anointing. I can walk into
a stadium and declare that 100 cancer
patients can go home healed and God will
honor it. Sometimes we look down on men
of God without understanding who they
are. God can decide to show some people
what tomorrow will hold and you will not
question Him. We are not equally gifted,
there are certain things which you all can
do but I cannot do. It is on record that I
can pick a microphone under a rain and
command the rain to stop and it stops. I
can tell a woman that is harassing me over
child bearing that her punishment will
be every year one child and God honors
it. There are some people blessed with
prophetic anointing, others with healing
anointing, there are others that He blessed
with wisdom and oil of meekness. Unless
you are taught by God
