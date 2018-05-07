 Nigeria's elections among world most expensive - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s elections among world most expensive – Daily Trust

Posted on May 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nigeria's elections among world most expensive
Daily Trust
Nigeria's elections are among the most expensive in the world, with the cost soaring from a little above N1 billion in 1999 to over N100 billion in 2015, investigations by Daily Trust have shown. The country's huge cost of elections has surpassed that

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.