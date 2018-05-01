 Nigeria’s kid inventors present ‘Virtual Farm’ app at global innovation challenge — Nigeria Today
Nigeria’s kid inventors present ‘Virtual Farm’ app at global innovation challenge

Posted on May 1, 2018

Four junior secondary school students in Nigeria who have created a mobile app that could revolutionise agriculture globally are preparing to showcase their disruptive innovation at this year’s Conrad Challenge Annual Innovation Summit in Florida, USA. The young achievers from Whitesands School Lagos, created a VirtualFarm application which helps farmers manage their farm and connect…

