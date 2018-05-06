 Nigeria’s money safe with Buhari, Osinabjo – Lauretta Onochie — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s money safe with Buhari, Osinabjo – Lauretta Onochie

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Lauretta Onochie, the social media aide to the President on Saturday said that the country’s economy is safe in the hands of President Muhammadu Buharia and his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. According to Onochie, with this uncommon virtue, Buhari has more advantage over other prospective candidates interested in the presidential race. “Our money is safe […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nigeria’s money safe with Buhari, Osinabjo – Lauretta Onochie

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.