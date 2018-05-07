Nintendo is hiring a level designer for Zelda, but will it be for a new game? — Nigeria Today

Nintendo is hiring a level designer for Zelda, but will it be for a new game?

Nintendo posted a job listing for a contract level designer position for the Zelda series. The company released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild a little more than a year ago to rave reviews.

The post Nintendo is hiring a level designer for Zelda, but will it be for a new game? appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

