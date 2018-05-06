NNPC denies social media recruitment advert — Nigeria Today

NNPC denies social media recruitment advert

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the recruitment advertisement by the corporation currently trending on social media is false. In a statement in Abuja on Sunday, the NNPC spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said that the advertisement was intended to mislead innocent members of the public. According to him, the advertisement is set in NNPC’s […]

The post NNPC denies social media recruitment advert appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

