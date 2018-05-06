NNPC denies social media recruitment advert - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NNPC denies social media recruitment advert – Vanguard
NNPC denies social media recruitment advert
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the recruitment advertisement by the corporation currently trending on social media is false. In a statement in Abuja on Sunday, the NNPC spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said that the advertisement …
We're not recruiting, beware of fraudsters, NNPC tells Nigerians
NNPC disowns phantom recruitment announcement
