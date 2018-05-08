NNPC now controls 14% retail business, to open more stations – Baru - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NNPC now controls 14% retail business, to open more stations – Baru – Vanguard
Dr Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says the corporation's downstream subsidiary, NNPC Retail Limited, now holds 14 per cent of the share of petroleum products retail business in Nigeria.
NNPC controls 14% of Nigeria's fuel retail business
