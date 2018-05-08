 NNPC spends $396.33m on four refineries in 10 years - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
NNPC spends $396.33m on four refineries in 10 years – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

NNPC spends $396.33m on four refineries in 10 years
The Nation Newspaper
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has spent $396.33m on turn around maintenance (TAM) of the nation's four refineries between 1998 and 2008, it emerged yesterday. This as the oil company denies being responsible for the payment of fuel …
