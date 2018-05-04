 2018 Nobel Literature Prize postponed after #MeToo turmoil - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2018 Nobel Literature Prize postponed after #MeToo turmoil – Vanguard

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Express Tribune

Learn how to make money online. Click here

2018 Nobel Literature Prize postponed after #MeToo turmoil
Vanguard
For the first time in almost 70 years there will be no Nobel Literature Prize this year, as the Swedish Academy that selects the laureate finds itself in turmoil over links to a man accused of sex crimes amid the #MeToo campaign. “We find it necessary
Nobel Literature prize award postponed amid turmoil over sex scandalPremium Times
2018 Nobel Literature prize postponed amid sexual misconduct scandalNBCNews.com
Nobel prize in literature 2018 cancelled after sexual assault scandalThe Guardian
New York Times –Washington Post –Daily Mail –Financial Times
all 134 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.