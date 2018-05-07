No end in sight to national bus strike as unions, employers discuss new offer - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

No end in sight to national bus strike as unions, employers discuss new offer – Eyewitness News
No end in sight to national bus strike as unions, employers discuss new offer
Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN – A new offer is on the table in a bid to end the nationwide bus strike. Transport union Satawu says that unions and employers are currently discussing a new offer. The strike, which started on 18 April, has crippled the transport system …
