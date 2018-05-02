No Fire Scare At Central Bank Of Nigeria Headquarters – CBN — Nigeria Today

No Fire Scare At Central Bank Of Nigeria Headquarters – CBN

Contrarily to the earlier reports yesterday night regarding the CBN head quarters been on fire, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last night clarified that reports that its head office building was on fire were false.

The CBN in a statement explained that passersby who saw a pall of exhaust from the generator house far away from the building mistook the exhaust for fire smoke.

The statement reads;

“The CBN maintains a total security system that triggers safety alarms in the presence of smoke and so all fire engines and personnel received the alert only to discover that it was an unusual pall of exhaust.

“The affected generator has been rested and normal work has been uninterrupted while the engineers are working to rectify the issues with the generator. “We hereby assure the public that there has been no fire at our building.”

The post No Fire Scare At Central Bank Of Nigeria Headquarters – CBN appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

