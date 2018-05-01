No gay man deserves to die – Nigerian pastor claims — Nigeria Today

No gay man deserves to die – Nigerian pastor claims

A Nigerian Pastor, Charles Awuzie, has reacted to the punishment faced by two gay men in Aba who were caught in the act. The both of them were stripped and made to walk naked across the town with people beating them.

According to the US based pastor, no gay man deserves to die. He claims those who hold contrary believes are no different from extremists in Nigeria.

His post came after a social media user called for the death of homosexuals.

The pastor’s post on social media:

”I posted about gays being lynched in Aba and this brother said they DESERVED TO BE KILLED. Chai.

Religion is wicked.

No gay deserves to die. They deserve to be loved and shown Christ like every other human.

Religious Nigerians share same extremist tendency with Boko Haram – no difference. I just hope you all are seeing the Wickedness of religion.

I am not gay… I am very straight…. But I love gays enough to put my reputation on the ground and defend their blood. That’s love. Love is not defending tithe and false prophets, love is defending HUMANITY.”

Source – Kemifilani

The post No gay man deserves to die – Nigerian pastor claims appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

