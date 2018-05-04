 No Movement All Over Igboland On May 30th – IPOB Declares — Nigeria Today
No Movement All Over Igboland On May 30th – IPOB Declares

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a sit-at-home order, to be carried out on 30 May, across the five states of the South-East geo-political zone in memory of those killed in the Nigerian Civil War. The announcement was made in a statement signed by Mr. Emma Powerful, the group’s Publicity Secretary. According to […]

