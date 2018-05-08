No parallel APC congress in Enugu – Nwoye — Nigeria Today

No parallel APC congress in Enugu – Nwoye
CONTRARY to allegation by
some aggrieved members of
the All Progressive Congress,
APC, in Enugu state that they
were sidelined in the recently
concluded Ward Congress of
the party in the State, the state
chapter of APC has dismissed
the allegation, insisting that
the congresses were the most
peaceful in the country.
Already the Appeal Panel
for the congress led by Charles
Babagbale, has commenced
sitting to look into petitions
and complaints by aggrieved
members of the party.
Addressing journalists at the
APC Party secretariat in the state
capital, Babagbale said the panel
commenced sitting yesterday
and so far has received only one
petition.
He called on aggrieved
members of the party to formally
come forward with their
complaints to enable them look
into such complaints, adding
that the panel will round up on
Wednesday this week.
According to him, reports
reaching the panel indicate that
congresses actually took place
across the state contrary to
allegations by some aggrieved
members that the exercise did
not take place.
Babagbale, further disclosed
that for now, the three man panel
was not in a position to ascertain
whether there was parallel
congress or not as alleged by
some aggrieved members.
Also speaking during the
media briefing, the APC state
Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye
posited that the congresses
were very successful in the 260
wards across the seventeen
local government of the state,
adding that for the first time in
the history of congress in Enugu
State, people came out enmasse
from the grassroots to vote
for candidates of their choice
without inducement.
He, however, regretted that
the Foreign Affairs Minister,
Geoffrey Onyema was allegedly
being economical with the truth
on the congress, insisting that he
failed to follow laid rules and
regulation guiding the conduct
of the congress.
Nwoye said it was unfortunate
that the minister, rather
than come to the state party
secretariat to get necessary
information from the congress
committee that came from
national headquarters of the
party, choose to hold his own
meeting in a hotel.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!