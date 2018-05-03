No second miracle for Roma, Liverpool book Madrid in Kiev final — Nigeria Today

No second miracle for Roma, Liverpool book Madrid in Kiev final

Liverpool will play Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev on 26 May after they survived Roma scare at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, winning 7-6 aggregate. Roma won on the night, scoring two goals in five minutes to raise the hope of a spectacular comeback having lost the first leg 2-5. […]

The post No second miracle for Roma, Liverpool book Madrid in Kiev final appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

