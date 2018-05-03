No second miracle for Roma, Liverpool book Madrid in Kiev final — Nigeria Today

No second miracle for Roma, Liverpool book Madrid in Kiev final
Liverpool will play Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev on 26 May after they survived Roma scare at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, winning 7-6 aggregate. Roma won on the night, scoring two goals in five minutes to raise the hope of a spectacular comeback having lost the first leg 2-5. […]
Comments
