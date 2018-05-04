“No, You’re The One God Will Punish” – Presidential Aspirant Replies Buhari — Nigeria Today

“No, You’re The One God Will Punish” – Presidential Aspirant Replies Buhari

Dr. Olapade Agoro, a presidential aspirant and chairman of National Action Council (NAC), has reacted to a statement attributed to President Muhammadu Buhari, in which the country’s current leader was said to have sought God’s intervention on past Nigerian leaders.

President Buhari was said to have taken a swipe at the previous leaders of the country – between 1999 and 2015 – under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying God will judge them for mismanaging the country’s resources.

“Nigerians know that there were no roads or rail lines, there was no power, despite the billions of dollars spent. Only God will judge this thing,” Mr Buhari had said. “In those 16 years of PDP rule, Nigeria was getting 2.1 million times 100 (2.1 million barrels by $100 per barrel) everyday, every week, but when we came on board, the price fell to between $37-38 and hung around $40-$50. “I went to the Central Bank of Nigeria, – the governor of CBN is here – and asked him, how far? And he said nothing was left apart from debts. I said, but this is what the country made? And he said: Yes. He knew, and I asked him, where is the money? All gone,” he had added.

But Dr. Agoro, in a statement released on May 3, and sighted by Sahara Reporters said:

“If the Most Righteous God of justice were to mark the signs of inequity, it becomes apt to mention that President Muhammadu Buhari would be chief among those to the severely punished of all past and present Nigerian leaders if his political life misdemeanors were to be visited. “God will no doubt punish President Muhammadu Buhari for the socio- economic unprecedented woes and blood of the innocent currently plaguing the nation and making lives not worth it for us all. “From case of the poor and innocent Leah Suaribu now left languishing alone in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists, to the perspective of the most oppressive decree 2 promulgated by his regime in 1984, he sent two innocent Guardian Newspaper journalists Tunde Thompson and Nduka Irabo to jail terms, that of the issue of 53 suit cases stowed away from custom checks, that of the retroactive Decree 20 that got Bartholomew Owoh executed rather than being sent to serve six months jail term under the then prevailing order,” Dr Agoro said. “That of the Special Military Tribunal that jailed Governor Abubakar Musa Rimi for 21 years for corruptively enriching 96 legislators of Kano State House of Assembly with 500,000 naira on March 28 1985, that of 1984 jailing of Governor Awaal Muhammed of Niger State for corrupt practices; that of jailing former Governor Ambrose Ali of Bendel State to 100 years for misappropriation of N983, 000; that of 1984 sending former Rivers State Governor Melford Okilo to 21 years jail term for holding foreign bank account contrary to prevailing laws in Nigeria; that of sending Governor Aper Aku to 21 years jail term for borrowing Naira 50000 from Benue breweries; Sending Governor Sabo Bakin Suwo to 21 years jail term for boxes full of cash found in his house among others.” “God will no doubt and must punish President Muhammadu Buhari for his poor economic management of the nation’s resources. And lastly God will punish President Muhammadu Buhari because never has Nigeria had a sitting President or Head of State jumping over the bother line of decency and democratic values engaging bad language to pour vituperations and evil wishes on their wives, the youths of the country and our past leaders.”

