Nobel Literature prize award postponed amid turmoil over sex scandal — Nigeria Today

Nobel Literature prize award postponed amid turmoil over sex scandal
A postponement or cancellation of the prestigious prize has not occurred since a world war.
The post Nobel Literature prize award postponed amid turmoil over sex scandal appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!