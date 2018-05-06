Nobel Prize for Literature postponed amid Swedish Academy turmoil - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Nobel Prize for Literature postponed amid Swedish Academy turmoil – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Nobel Prize for Literature postponed amid Swedish Academy turmoil
The organisation that decides the Nobel Prize for Literature has said it will not announce an award this year, after it was engulfed in a scandal over sexual assault allegations. The Swedish Academy has been in crisis over its handling of allegations …
Nobel Prize for Literature suspended after sexual misconduct revealed
Academy: Nobel Literature Prize postponed after #MeToo turmoil
Can the Swedish Academy emerge unscathed from scandal?
