Nobody Is My Mate In Music – Reekado Banks Brags — Nigeria Today

Nobody Is My Mate In Music – Reekado Banks Brags

Nigerian Popstar and Mavin youngster, Reekado Banks has bragged about his musical prowess ahead of the Headies awards which comes up in a few hours time.

The Mavin records youngster while working in the booth on two new projects with TY Mix declared that he was way above his competition.

He wrote, “I’m nobody’s mate on his social timeline after his studio session with the foremost producer. See photos below:

Source – Naijaloaded

The post Nobody Is My Mate In Music – Reekado Banks Brags appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

