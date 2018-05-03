 Nokia 6.1 has Android One, takes funky ‘Bothie’ pictures, and is yours for $270 — Nigeria Today
Nokia 6.1 has Android One, takes funky ‘Bothie’ pictures, and is yours for $270

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Technology, United States | 0 comments

HMD Global has announced the Nokia 6.1, a version of the Nokia 6 (2018) for the U.S. market, where it will go on sale May 6 for just $270. Here’s what you need to know about the Nokia 6.1.

The post Nokia 6.1 has Android One, takes funky ‘Bothie’ pictures, and is yours for $270 appeared first on Digital Trends.

