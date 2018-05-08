North America 2026 World Cup bid vows record profit - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

North America 2026 World Cup bid vows record profit – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
North America 2026 World Cup bid vows record profit
Vanguard
Leaders of North America's bid for the 2026 World Cup urged FIFA voters to ignore the “politics of the moment” on Tuesday as they promised to deliver a record-breaking multi-billion-dollar profit for the global football showpiece. In an address to the …
US gives assurances to FIFA over travel for 2026 World Cup
White House assures FIFA a travel ban would not affect 2026 World Cup
FIFA fines Russia over racist chants at France friendly
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!