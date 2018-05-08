Northern Elders To Intervene For Peace In Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Others — Nigeria Today

Northern Elders To Intervene For Peace In Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Others

LEADERSHIP

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), on Tuesday, said the forum has decided to set-up a special high powered committee to pro-actively intervene in the peace and socio-economic unity of the North, especially in Benue, Kogi, Zamfara, Taraba, Plateau and Kaduna states. In a statement by Prof. Ango Abdullahi, convener of the Northern Elders Forum, explained […]

