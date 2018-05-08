 Northern governors’ wives meet in Sokoto, lament menace of drug abuse — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Northern governors’ wives meet in Sokoto, lament menace of drug abuse

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The federal government on May 1, banned the production and importation of codeine syrup to check the abuse of the drug

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Northern governors’ wives meet in Sokoto, lament menace of drug abuse appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.