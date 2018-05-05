 Nosa Drops Video For 'Most High' Featuring Nathaniel Bassey - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment

Gospel singer Nosa has released the video for his Nathaniel Bassey supported track, entitled, “Most High”. “Most High” is a track by Nosa featuring gospel heavyweight and evangelist, Nathaniel Bassey. The Myth (Michael) directed this video. Facebook

