 Notorious Thieves Nabbed During Late Night Operation In Lagos (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Notorious Thieves Nabbed During Late Night Operation In Lagos (Photos)

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps officers have apprehended three notorious thieves identified as Ogundele Moses, Raji and Segun at Itogbe street in Orile Agege LCDA during a night operation on Thursday 3rd of May 2018. The robbers were caught with some items which were stolen at a mechanic workshop. They confessed that they have been into […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Notorious Thieves Nabbed During Late Night Operation In Lagos (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.