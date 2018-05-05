NPFL: LMC slams N4. 25m fine on Yobe Desert Stars — Nigeria Today

NPFL: LMC slams N4. 25m fine on Yobe Desert Stars

The (LMC) on Saturday slammed Yobe Desert Stars with a fine of N4.25 million for breaching the framework and rules of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). This the LMC said was as a result of a crowd trouble incident which took place during their match day 19 encounter against Kwara United on April 29.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

