NPFL: LMC slams N4. 25m fine on Yobe Desert Stars — Nigeria Today

NPFL: LMC slams N4. 25m fine on Yobe Desert Stars
The (LMC) on Saturday slammed Yobe Desert Stars with a fine of N4.25 million for breaching the framework and rules of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). This the LMC said was as a result of a crowd trouble incident which took place during their match day 19 encounter against Kwara United on April 29.
