NPFL: Lobi Extend Lead, MFM End Tornadoes' Run; Rangers, Pillars Claim Away Draws - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

NPFL: Lobi Extend Lead, MFM End Tornadoes’ Run; Rangers, Pillars Claim Away Draws – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
NPFL: Lobi Extend Lead, MFM End Tornadoes' Run; Rangers, Pillars Claim Away Draws
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Lobi Stars of Makurdi increased their lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League to five points after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Sunshine Stars of Akure at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi on Sunday, reports …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!