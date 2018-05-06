NPFL: Rangers target good start in second round - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

NPFL: Rangers target good start in second round – The Eagle Online
The Eagle Online
NPFL: Rangers target good start in second round
The Eagle Online
The Enugu-based team will on Sunday (today) play away to the “Big Elephants”, Wikki Tourists FC, at their adopted home ground of Jos in the reverse fixture of the Match Day 19 games. By The Eagle Online On May 6, 2018. 12 12. Seven-time Nigerian league …
