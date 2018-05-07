NPFL week 20 review: Lobi extend lead at top, MFM end Tornadoes’ run — Nigeria Today

NPFL week 20 review: Lobi extend lead at top, MFM end Tornadoes’ run

Lobi Stars of Makurdi extended their lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to five points after a 1-0 win against Sunshine Stars of Akure on Sunday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match played at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi saw Kehinde Adeyemi scored the decisive goal 17 minutes from time. The log leaders are on 37 points, while Sunshine Stars are still at the relegation zone on 19th position with 21 points.

