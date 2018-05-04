NSE Market Capitalisation Rebounds By N40bn — Nigeria Today

NSE Market Capitalisation Rebounds By N40bn

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), on Friday rebound by N40 billion after shedding N72 billion in three preceding days. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation, which opened at N14.890 trillion, rose by N40 billion or 0.27 per cent to close at N14.930 trillion. Also, the All-Share […]

The post NSE Market Capitalisation Rebounds By N40bn appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

