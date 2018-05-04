NSE market capitalisation rebounds by N40bn - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NSE market capitalisation rebounds by N40bn – Vanguard
Vanguard
NSE market capitalisation rebounds by N40bn
Vanguard
The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), on Friday rebound by N40 billion after shedding N72 billion in three preceding days. Newsmen report that the market capitalisation, which opened at N14.890 trillion, rose by N40 billion or …
