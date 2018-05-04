NSE market capitalisation rebounds by N40bn — Nigeria Today

NSE market capitalisation rebounds by N40bn

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), on Friday rebound by N40 billion after shedding N72 billion in three preceding days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation, which opened at N14.890 trillion, rose by N40 billion or 0.27 per cent to close at N14.930 trillion.

Also, the All-Share Index improved by 110.91 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 41,218.72 in contrast with 41,107.81 posted on Thursday.

Nestle recorded the highest price gain to lead the gainers’ table with N4.90 per share to close at N1,595 per share.

International Breweries trailed with a growth of N4.30 to close at N51.80, while Beta Glass rose by N3.95 to close at N83.20 per share.

Okomu Oil garnered N2.45 to close at N81 while Nigerian Breweries (NB) chalked up N1.80 to close at N129 per share.

On the other hand, Seplat topped the laggards’ table with a loss of N15 to close at N750 per share.

Mobil came second with N9.40 to close at N140. 40, while Presco xipped 50k to close at N70 per share.

Oando dropped 35k to close at N8.35, while ETI lost 25k to close at N20.55 per share.

A total of 283.63 million shares, worth N4.23 billion were exchanged by investors in 4,187 deals.

This is against 320.39 million shares, valued at N4.76 billion transacted by investors in 4,482 deals on Thursday.

Access Bank was the most active stock with exchange of 40.53 million shares worth N459. 99 million.

The bank was followed by C & I Leasing, having accounted for 31.52 million shares valued at N52.89 million, while Sterling Bank accounted for 25.19 million, worth N41.82 million.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 17.05 million shares valued at N199. 59 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 14.22 million shares worth N34.82 million.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

