NSE sanctions six more banks over financial reports - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

NSE sanctions six more banks over financial reports – The Nation Newspaper
|
Financial Watch Newspaper
|
NSE sanctions six more banks over financial reports
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has sanctioned more companies for failing to meet the deadline for the submission of their audited report and accounts for last year. A report obtained by The Nation indicated that FBN Holdings Plc – the holding …
Diamond Bank fail to submit audited 2017 report, seeks extension
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!