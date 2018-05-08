 NUC says there are 1.9m students in Nigerian universities - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NUC says there are 1.9m students in Nigerian universities – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

NUC says there are 1.9m students in Nigerian universities
Pulse Nigeria
The NUC Boss, Prof Abubakar Rasheed says 1.9 million students are currently studying in Nigerian Universities. Published: 2 minutes ago; Akinbayo Wahab. Print; eMail · NUC says there are 1.9m students in Nigerian universities play. Nigerian Students
61000 lecturers to 152 Nigerian universities grossly inadequate ― NUC bossDaily Nigerian News
Nigeria Considers Extra Year For Graduates Before NYSCNaija News
Nigerian Varsities Have Failed in Producing Quality Graduates, Says FGTHISDAY Newspapers

all 7 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.