Melbourne backdrop for huge nude artwork - NEWS.com.au — Nigeria Today

Melbourne backdrop for huge nude artwork – NEWS.com.au
|
NEWS.com.au
|
Melbourne backdrop for huge nude artwork
NEWS.com.au
Artist Spencer Tunick – famous for staging mass nude photographs – will use Melbourne's Chapel Street as the canvas for his latest project. Benita Kolovos. Australian Associated PressMay 7, 20189:57am. World-renowned artist Spencer Tunick is visiting …
Spencer Tunick wants you naked on Chapel Street – in the name of art
American Artist Spencer Tunick Wants to Photograph Your Naked Body
Nude artist to use Melb street as canvas
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!