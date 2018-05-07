 Melbourne backdrop for huge nude artwork - NEWS.com.au — Nigeria Today
Melbourne backdrop for huge nude artwork – NEWS.com.au

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Artist Spencer Tunick – famous for staging mass nude photographs – will use Melbourne's Chapel Street as the canvas for his latest project. Benita Kolovos. Australian Associated PressMay 7, 20189:57am. World-renowned artist Spencer Tunick is visiting
