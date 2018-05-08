NUT Urges Govt. To Ensure Prompt Payment Of Pensions — Nigeria Today

NUT Urges Govt. To Ensure Prompt Payment Of Pensions
LEADERSHIP
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has appealed to government at all levels to ensure prompt payment of retirees’ gratuities and other benefits to motivate them to work hard while in service. Dr Mike Ike-Ene, the Secretary-General of the union made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday […]
