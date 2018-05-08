Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 graphics card shows up in online GPU database — Nigeria Today

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 graphics card shows up in online GPU database

Nvidia’s next-generation launch flagship graphics card, the GTX 1180, has appeared on the TechPowerUp GPU database, giving us our first real look at what we can expect from the upcoming card.

The post Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 graphics card shows up in online GPU database appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

