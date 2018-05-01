Nwobike: Anti-corruption group hails conviction of senior lawyer — Nigeria Today

Nwobike: Anti-corruption group hails conviction of senior lawyer
The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has hailed the conviction of Joseph Nwobike, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria by a Lagos court for perverting the course of justice. The Chairman of CACOL, Mr Debo Adeniran, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that the development […]
