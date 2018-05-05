 Nwobodo, Nnamani, Enukwu hail APC Ward Congresses in Enugu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nwobodo, Nnamani, Enukwu hail APC Ward Congresses in Enugu

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Chief Jim Nwobodo, former governor of Old Anambra and chieftain of APC in Enugu state has commended the enthusiasm and commitment of APC members toward the development of the party in the state. Nwobodo, who spoke at his Amechi East Ward 1 in Enugu South Local Government Area, said that the large turn in his […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Nwobodo, Nnamani, Enukwu hail APC Ward Congresses in Enugu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.