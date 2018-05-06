NYSC speaks on rainstorm that left Corps members injured in Taraba — Nigeria Today

NYSC speaks on rainstorm that left Corps members injured in Taraba

The management of the National Youth Service Corps,(NYSC), Taraba State, has reacted to the heavy rainfall that caused a major disaster and left some Corps members injured at the camp. The management described the occurrence as a natural disaster. This followed protest by corps members about the disaster, which led to the injury of an […]

NYSC speaks on rainstorm that left Corps members injured in Taraba

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

