OAU VC speaks on closure of institution by govt — Nigeria Today

OAU VC speaks on closure of institution by govt

The Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof Eyitope Ogunnbodede, has assured the university community that the issue of tax debt will be resolved with the state government without delay. Ogunbodede said this in a statement he signed on Friday in Ile-Ife, Osun State, even as he described the claims that the university was owing N1.84 billion […]

