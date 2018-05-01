Oba Of Lagos Urges Nigerians To Give Buhari A Second Chance — Nigeria Today

Oba Of Lagos Urges Nigerians To Give Buhari A Second Chance

Rilwan Akiolu, the king (Oba) of Lagos, has announced his support for Buhari and urged Nigerians to give President Muhammadu Buhari another four years as the country’s leader. Akiolu, made the announcement on Monday, at the opening ceremony of the 17th Lagos Housing Fair. He insisted that a second tenure would allow the President to […]

The post Oba Of Lagos Urges Nigerians To Give Buhari A Second Chance appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

