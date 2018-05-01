 Oba Of Lagos Urges Nigerians To Give Buhari A Second Chance — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oba Of Lagos Urges Nigerians To Give Buhari A Second Chance

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Rilwan Akiolu, the king (Oba) of Lagos, has announced his support for Buhari and urged Nigerians to give President Muhammadu Buhari another four years as the country’s leader. Akiolu, made the announcement on Monday, at the opening ceremony of the 17th Lagos Housing Fair. He insisted that a second tenure would allow the President to […]

The post Oba Of Lagos Urges Nigerians To Give Buhari A Second Chance appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.