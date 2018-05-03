Obasanjo attacks Buhari in new letter: I cannot endorse failure — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo attacks Buhari in new letter: I cannot endorse failure

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has released another epistolary bullet against President Muhammadu Buhari, arguing that his target’s performance is below average. In a letter issued on Thursday by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo denied social media reports of his “endorsement of Buhari for a second term on May Day.” In the last 24 hours, Akinyemi said the internet had been bombarded with deliberate falsehoods aimed at hoodwinking the unsuspecting Nigerians to believe that Obasanjo has now supported Buhari for his second term because of some perceived Buhari’s ‘superlative’ performance in his encounter with Trump during his visit to the White House in Washington DC.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

