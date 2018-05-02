Obasanjo Denies Online Report Claiming ‘He’s Supporting Buhari’ — Nigeria Today

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday denied reports making the rounds on the internet that he had made a U-turn on his verdict of non-performance and had declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta and signed by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former leader said that the news was unfounded.

Obasanjo also ascribed the social media report to some elements in Buhari’s camp or his support group that were desperate to secure a second term for their principal, through fair or foul means.

While he further described their action as libelous, Obasanjo lamented that instead of addressing the fundamental issues of statecraft and economy, they were engaging in spreading falsehoods.

Obasanjo also said he never met any labour leader in Abuja on Workers Day, as he described such insinuation as a fallacy.

The statement read in part “It has come to the attention of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo that some elements in the Muhammadu Buhari camp and or support group are desperate to secure a second term, fair or foul.

“In this desperation, everything is fair, including telling libelous lies against persons and institutions, instead of addressing the fundamental issues of statecraft and economic management.

“In the last 24 hours, the Internet has been bombarded with deliberate falsehoods aimed at hoodwinking the unsuspecting Nigerians to believe that Obasanjo has now supported Buhari for his second term, because of some perceived Buhari’s ‘superlative’ performance in his encounter with Trump during his visit to the White House in Washington D. C.

“In another breath, these blackmailers insinuated that Chief Obasanjo met with some Nigeria Labour Congress leaders in his house in Abuja on Workers’ Day.

“What a pathetic fallacy! Chief Obasanjo never met any Labour man or woman on May 1, 2018, to make any supposed volte-face to support Buhari.”

“Furthermore, neither was Chief Obasanjo in Abuja on that date nor does he own a house in Abuja. Any time he visits Abuja, he usually stays in a Guest House or hotel.

“For the record, Obasanjo has not and cannot endorse failure.

“His position remains as stated in his January 23rd, 2018 statement on the state of the nation. Chief Obasanjo sympathises with the plight of those campaigners and supporters of Buhari. He doesn’t believe dishing out fake news that can only be believed by imbeciles will turn black into white.

“Nigerians know that Chief Obasanjo has only spoken the truth about widening poverty, alienation and social disunity and near disintegration of the country through Buhari’s incompetence.

“Obasanjo will continue to exercise his right to free speech and no amount of hate speech will assuage Nigerians who are in need of a brand new leadership.

“The mediocre performance of Buhari cannot be described by anybody as ‘superlative’ even by morons, not the least President Obasanjo.

“From the Buhari/Trump meeting, Chief Obasanjo only saw through three points: One, the US will continue to reduce purchase of crude oil from Nigeria and there is nothing Nigeria under Buhari can do about; two, the US will export agricultural products to Nigeria and Buhari’s government will encourage that; and three – all the killings taking place in Nigeria by herdsmen are being done by expatriates trained by Gadaffi and no Nigerian is to blame and Buhari cannot do anything to stop it.

“For whatever the meeting was worth, President Buhari again bungled another opportunity to self-redeem.

“No wonder President Trump ordered him in a rather condescending manner to go back home and stop the killings going on in Nigeria! We hope now Buhari will heed Trump’s advice which hopefully will be considered non-abusive.

“Therefore, Chief Obasanjo is more convinced in his statement of January 23rd and will not change his position. No lies, fake news dished out by these desperate and unintelligent supporters is worth believing and this misinformation cartel and social media dogs will do more damage to the flint reputation of their principal.

“Chief Obasanjo understands that the internet has good and bad uses. Those abusing the media should desist from this barbaric act as it will only expose them to greater ridicule at the end of the day.

“Obasanjo will continue to speak out. He will continue to issue patriotic statements under his signature or cause them to be issued on his behalf under the signature of his media aide, Mr Kehinde Akinyemi.”