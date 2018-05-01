Obasanjo keeps deceiving people, I prefer Buhari – Oba of Lagos — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo keeps deceiving people, I prefer Buhari – Oba of Lagos
The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has said that he prefers the leadership quality of President Muhammadu Buhari to that of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. He pleaded with Nigerians to give Buhari another four years as the country’s leader. The monarch spoke at the opening ceremony of the 17th Lagos Housing Fair yesterday. He stated […]
