 Obasanjo Reacts to Trump/Buhari Meeting — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Obasanjo Reacts to Trump/Buhari Meeting

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari was in the United States to engage in talks with American President Donald Trump in a meeting which in many’s opinion made Nigeria look really weak. President Buhari did the country no favours as he had no retort to President Trump’s ‘Shithole countries’ remarks, neither did he seems to promote the country’s Agriculture […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Obasanjo Reacts to Trump/Buhari Meeting appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.