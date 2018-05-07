Oby Ezekwesili reveals her ‘profound pain’ about killings in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Oby Ezekwesili reveals her ‘profound pain’ about killings in Nigeria

Former Education minister, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, on Monday expressed concerns that Nigerian children were now getting used to deaths. She said this was due to the incessant killings going on in different parts of the country. She identified the development as one of her profound pains about insecurity in Nigeria, adding that the second was […]

Oby Ezekwesili reveals her ‘profound pain’ about killings in Nigeria

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

