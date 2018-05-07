 Oby Ezekwesili reveals her ‘profound pain’ about killings in Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Oby Ezekwesili reveals her ‘profound pain’ about killings in Nigeria

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former Education minister, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, on Monday expressed concerns that Nigerian children were now getting used to deaths. She said this was due to the incessant killings going on in different parts of the country. She identified the development as one of her profound pains about insecurity in Nigeria, adding that the second was […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

