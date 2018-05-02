Oculus confirms second-screen support is coming to Oculus Go — Nigeria Today

Oculus confirms second-screen support is coming to Oculus Go
Oculus VR confirmed that second-screen support is coming to the Oculus Go and that implementing the current demo into the iOS and Android apps will “take a little while.” This will allow owners to “cast” their experiences.
The post Oculus confirms second-screen support is coming to Oculus Go appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!