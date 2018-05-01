Off BBNaija House, Ex Housemates Lolu And Anto Pictured Kissing — Nigeria Today

Off BBNaija House, Ex Housemates Lolu And Anto Pictured Kissing
A new photo has surfaced of ex -Big Brother Naija housemates,Lolu and Anto kissing . The duo have not officially confirmed the status of their relationship but as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words .. See Below..
